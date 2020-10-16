Sanwo-Olu names policemen who killed #EndSARS protester

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has on Thursday revealed the identity of the police officers involved in the killing of a 55-year-old man during the #EndSARS protest the state.

The deceased, Ikechukwu Iloamauzor died after being hit by a stray bullet during Monday’s during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere, Lagos.

According to the governor, the suspects, four officers – including two inspectors and two sergeants, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The governor said, “Also, to mention that Lagos state is taking the issue of police misconduct very seriously, earlier this week, we all recall the incident that happened at the Area C command in Surulere.

“All the four officers have been identified and are going through an orderly trial.

“All the four erring officers whose name I will also mention have also been apprehended and are going through an orderly trial. They are Inspector Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, – Sergent Nnamdi Madura, and Sergent Akinyemi Benson.

“We have also set up a panel to look into all cases of police brutality and fatality and have set up a N200m compensation fund. I will make all announcements shortly. Once again, I apologise to any protester that has faced brutality during any of the protests days.”

“There were express instructions to Police in Lagos to cooperate with protesters and in situations where arrests are unavoidable, there must be full transparency and upholding of their legal rights.

“If there is anyone still in custody, please bring it to my notice. Today’s unfortunate incident of thuggery is being investigated and we will bring to book those behind it.

“Even as we affirm the constitutional rights of all protesters to peacefully make your grievances known, it is also our duty as a government to ensure that the exercise of a set of rights by one group of people does not in any way constrain the rights of any other group of people.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

