Sanwo-Olu Nabs Danfo Driver Going Against Traffic [Photos]

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some personnel attached to him stopped a traffic violator on Eko bridge.

The “danfo driver” was taking the wrong way on Eko bridge when the governor and his entourage stopped him…to his shock.

In a post on Sanwo-Olu’s official Twitter handle, the governor vowed to return sanity to Lagos roads by empowering the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

The tweet reads;

“Behavioural change via sensitization and enforcement will be an important part of returning sanity to our roads.

“Last night, we caught this driver endangering the lives of his passengers by driving the wrong way on Eko Bridge. We will empower @followlastma to do more.

Photos of the incident have gone viral on the internet with many singing the new governor’s praises.

Many also shared their experiences on social media and called on the governor to leave no stone unturned in bringing sanity to Lagos roads.