Sanwo-Olu Declares Toll-Free Day on Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has declared toll free for motorists going and coming out of Lekki- Epe expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi link bride during rush hours on Thursday.

During a visit to the area on Wednesday, the governor said there would not be collection of tolls on Lekki-Epe expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge between 6:30am and 9:30am and also at the peak 4:30pm to 8pm.

His visit followed a stakeholders’ meeting on regeneration of the Lekki-Oniru and parts of the Victoria Island as solution to the traffic gridlock and flooding issues around the Lekki and Ajah areas.

The governor said the objective is to allow traffic consultants to the government carry out a comprehensive study of traffic flow around Lekki-Ikoyi-Victoria Island axis.

“Tomorrow being Thursday, the toll plazas on the Ikoyi Link bridge and Lekki-Epe expressway will be left open between 6:30am and 9:30am in the morning and also between 4:30pm and 8:00pm in the evening,” he said.

“This is to allow us to do a real simulation of traffic study in these areas that usually witness high density of vehicular movement daily.

“We are currently undertaking a traffic study with our experts and we want to know where the traffic goes to when the tollgates are left open for steady movement. It is only when we do this activity at the peak hour that we will be able to understand how to deal with congestion in these places.”