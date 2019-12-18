Sanwo-Olu commissions Eti-Osa court house complex

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday gave assurance that the executive arm of the state government will continue to cooperate with the judiciary in ensuring that the ‘Rule of Law’ remains the centerpiece of judicial reforms in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance in his address at the commissioning of the newly constructed High Courts and Magistrates Courts at Ajah-Badore, Eti-Osa on Tuesday.

The new court house complex named: Christopher Olatunde Segun Court House consists of two High Courts and three Magistrates’ Courts.

The Complex also has ancillary services to enhance the administration of justice, namely: a well-equipped law library, conference room, and facilities to accommodate the Nigeria Bar Association. Also, the complex will house the Assistant Chief Registrar’s Office and the Office of Public Defender (OPD), TheNation writes.

Sanwo-Olu said the commissioning was in fulfilment of his administration’s promise to ensure easy access to the administration of justice for all in Lagos State.

“The Lagos State Judiciary is an extremely busy one, perhaps the busiest in Nigeria; and we have always set the pace in terms of efficiency of service, and of the welfare of our judicial personnel,” he said.

“I recall that upon assumption of office, I promised my full support to the judiciary, in order to enhance Lagos State’s position as a model of judicial administration. Today’s commissioning, coming shortly after the commencement of the 2019/2020 Legal Year, is in fulfilment of that promise”.

The governor assured that there is more to be done, adding that his administration will not relent or rest on its oars.

“What we have done here in Ajah-Badore will be extended to other areas in due course.”

Among dignitaries present at the event were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Head of Service, HOS, Akeem Muri-Okunola, Secretary to State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Kazeem Alogba and top juducial officers in the state.