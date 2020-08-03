Sanwo-Olu clears debt of man who attempted to commit suicide on Third Mainland Bridge

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has cleared the debt of a man who attempted to commit suicide on Third Mainland Bridge.

This comes days after the Police in Lagos state the 45-year-old man, Adeyinka Abiodun, who attempted to jump into the lagoon.

A statement by the state police command’s spokesperson, Bala Elkana, says Adeyinka was rescued and taken to Bariga Police Station for questioning and debriefing.

According to Bala, Adeyinka who is married with two children, said sometime in March this year, he took a N390,000 loan with a monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of N142,287:25 from a microfinance bank in Lagos Island.

Elkana said Adeyinka, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a Masters Degree in Business Administration, told the police that the loan was collected with the intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money lost.

The Police spokesman added that it was at this point that Gov Sanwo-Olu came to the rescue by repaying Adeyinka’s loan which has been confirmed at the microfinance bank.

Well, we say thumbs up to the governor for his timely act of kindness.

