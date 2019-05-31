Sanwo-Olu Appoints Folasade Jaji as SSG

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Folasade Jaji, a former head of service in the state, as secretary to the state government.

Jaji’s appointment, which is the first to be made by Sanwo-Olu, was disclosed in a statement by Hakeem Muri-Okunola, head of service, on Thursday.

A chemist, Jaji had served as the 17th head of service of the state’s public service after joining in 1980.

The governor also approved the appointment of six new permanent secretaries with effect from June 1.

The new appointees include Eniayewun Benjamin, medical director of Lagos Island Maternity; Erinle Olufolami, principal of Apapa Senior High School, Education District IV; and Oludara Okelola, principal of Babs Fafunwa Millenium Senior Grammar School, Education District VI.

Others are Akewusola Adedamola, general manager, new town development authority; Falugba Yewande, director, admin and human resource, ministry of youth and social development; and Osi-Efa Mustapha, director admin and human resource, ministry of home affairs.

According to the statement, the portfolios of the appointees will be announced later.

The governor also appointed Gboyega Akosile, a journalist, as his deputy chief press secretary.

In a tweet, Akosile thanked the governor for finding him worthy to serve.

His Excellency, @jidesanwoolu has announced my appointment as Deputy Chief Press Secretary. I'm happy. I give glory to almighty Allah. I'd be eternally grateful to this very uncommon Nigerian whose belief in excellence permeates through the entire fabrics of his life. pic.twitter.com/OB63ERP14D — gboyega akosile (@gboyegaakosile) May 30, 2019