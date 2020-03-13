‘Sanusi’s removal a reflection of Nigeria’s lawlessness’ – Peter Obi

Vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi, said the recent dethronement and subsequent ouster of Malam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano is a reflection of recklessness and lawlessness that pervade the country.

Obi cautioned that such actions “impact more negatively on Nigeria than on the former Emir himself”.

Obi, who made this known via his Facebook page, declared that the recent executive order which led to the removal of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano only validated the picture painted of Nigeria as being lawless, by the global world.

He noted that such actions were capable of scaring foreign investors away from the country.

“A few weeks ago, while speaking to investors in London, their primary concern about investing in Nigeria was the unceasing lawlessness and insecurity issues in the country. The recent reckless executive action in Kano further validates their fears,” Obi said.

He advised that if Nigeria must regain its glory and grow to play on the global stage of civilization, then the leaders and the followers must shun irresponsible and reckless decision making in public and private offices.

“We must be better and act better if we seriously plan to play on the global stage,” Obi advised.