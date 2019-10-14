‘Sanusi’s Horseman not sacked’ – Kano Emirate Council

The Kano Emirate Council has denied the trending information that it sacked Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu, the custodian of the Emir’s horse.

The alleged sacking had been trending online that Sanusi fired and ordered Auwalu to vacate his house located within the palace as punishment for participating in the ‘Welcome Home Rally’ for Governor Abdulahi Ganduje last Wednesday.

But a palace source said the emirate only retrieved the keys of the emirate’s stable from the chief, following the discovery of some missing valuables in the stable.

A popular chief, Maja Siddin has been the custodian of the emirate council stable for over 30 years.

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, also denied the report.