Sanusi Reacts as Ganduje Appoints New Emirs

Adam Lamido Sanusi, one of the sons of Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has reacted to the creation of four additional emirates by Kano governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying it will only stand if the governor was on the right path.

Ganduje, defying a court order, on Friday appointed four new Emirs for Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi in what is seen as a direct attack on Emir Sanusi who opposed his re-election bid.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday to speak on the issue, Adam said his father was being persecuted because of his blunt stance on issues.

He wrote:

“Between the Emir and the Governor, whoever is right, we pray succeeds. My father speaks what is on his mind when he believes he should and I don’t believe he is wrong for this.

“If he is dethroned or reduced in status then, I still wish for my people to get a right and just leader like him. If he is increased, I still wish that he continues to be just,” he said.

Adam, however, urged Nigerians commenting on the issue not to insult anyone or make rash decision.

“I am not an expert in politics or personal relations. In all honesty, I thank those of you that supported my dad, but try not to insult anyone when you speak your opinions.

“Try not to make rash decisions without fully understanding the situation. Do not hate anyone because they favour the other as they may not fully comprehend what is happening,” he said.

Sanusi meanwhile returns to Nigeria today after a trip to London, and for the first time, will have to contend with four new emirs around him.

He has meanwhile yet to issue a statement on the matter.