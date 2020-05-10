Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Welcomes Baby Daughter With 4th Wife

The deposed Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has welcomed another baby, this time with his fourth wife, Saadatu Barkindo Mustapha.

This exciting news was shared on Instagram by his son, Ashraf, who revealed that the newborn has been named after the former Emir’s eldest wife, Yaya, who took care of the 4th during her pregnancy.

He said:

Whenever people asked me about my mothers, I’d say I have 3 (now 4) because all of my father’s wives are my mothers. In that spirit I want to share something that warmed my heart with you. My first mum, Yaya (Giwa) has basically taken care of the 4th especially through this trying period. My second mum, (Goggo) Mamie, seeing this pleaded with my father to name the new baby after her (Yaya). And masha Allah the new baby is named Halimatu Saadiyya (Rafeeqah). This is the spirit of family and peace that makes me happy. May that peace continue to reign. Here she is with her elder siblings that In Shaa Allah won’t bully her 🤣, MashaAllah. Please say allahumma barik, or MashaAllah Tabarakallah for my little sister.

