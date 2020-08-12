Sanusi Lamido goes to Oxford University as Academic Visitor

Immediate past Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, will from October this year start a fellowship programme at the UK’s Oxford University.

The Management Committee of the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, recently approved Sanusi’s request for a Visiting Fellowship (Academic Visitor) at the Centre for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Oxford University’s African Studies Centre – one of the world’s leading Centres of African Studies – notes that Sanusi, who is also a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),intends to use the period of his affiliation to write a book around the theme: ‘Central Bank Response to Global Financial Crisis: A Case Study of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2009-2013.’

According to statement, this will be based on his experience as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and as a banker and public intellectual.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

