Sanusi Lamido goes to Oxford University as Academic Visitor

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Sanusi Lamido goes to Oxford University as Academic Visitor

Immediate past Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, will from October this year start a fellowship programme at the UK’s Oxford University.

The Management Committee of the African Studies Centre, University of Oxford, recently approved Sanusi’s request for a Visiting Fellowship (Academic Visitor) at the Centre for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Oxford University’s African Studies Centre – one of the world’s leading Centres of African Studies – notes that Sanusi, who is also a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),intends to use the period of his affiliation to write a book around the theme: ‘Central Bank Response to Global Financial Crisis: A Case Study of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2009-2013.’

According to statement, this will be based on his experience as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and as a banker and public intellectual.

,

Related Posts

COVID-19: Nigeria toll tops 47,000

August 12, 2020

DSS nabs ex-Aso Villa staff over $50,000 scam

August 12, 2020

Corpers, others nabbed for Online scam [Photos]

August 12, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply