Sanusi, Ganduje Make Peace after Meeting with Dangote

The crisis between Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, and Muhammadu Sanusi ll, emir of Kano, has been resolved following a reconciliatory meeting Saturday.

This was contained in a statement by Abba Anwar, the chief press secretary to Ganduje, saying the reconciliatory meeting was initiated by billionaire entrepreneur Aliko Dangote, and Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state.

He said after the meeting, the duo exchanged pleasantries with each other in Abuja on Friday.

“As the two leaders met, they congratulated each other for the successful completion of the Ramadan Fast and the Eid-el-Fitr celebration,” the statement said.

“Both leaders spoke and urged all Muslims to continue with the good teachings and spirit of the Fasting period of the Month of Ramadan.

“Emir Sanusi seized the opportunity to congratulate Gov. Ganduje for the victory in his second term in office. He also wished the governor successful tenure in office.”

According to the statement, the two agreed that “for healthier relationship between the two institutions of government and Kano Emirate Council, the dialogues will continue.”

This comes after Ganduje split the Kano emirate into five, in a move believed to be getting back at Sanusi who reportedly opposed his reelection.

Sanusi was also queried by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission over alleged financial misappropriation of N3.4 billion.