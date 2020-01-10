Sanusi challenges indictment by Kano Govt

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, on Thursday, urged a Kano high court to strike out a judicial review application filed by the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Sanusi is seeking the court to quash his indictment in an interim report of the commission on the alleged N3.4 billion misappropriation.

The embattled Emir is also challenging the interim report by the commission recommending the Kano State Government to suspend him.

The respondents are Public Complaints Commission and the Attorney General and commissioner of Justice in Kano.

In the interim report, the commission had said it uncovered the sum of N3.4 billion misappropriated by the Kano Emirate Council under Sanusi II, between 2014 and 2017.

When the case came up for hearing on Thursday, Sanusi’s counsel, A. B. Mahmud (SAN), appealed to the court to give both parties time to regularize their processes following the high court’s refusal to grant the Emir leave to proceed with the judicial review application which ought to be an ex-parte motion.

Mr S.S Shitu (SAN), counsel to the Commission, objected the plaintiff’s request and urged the court to strike out the suit.

Similarly, the suit filed by the district head of Gwale Local Government Area, Mannir Sanusi, and two others challenging the powers and competence of the commission to investigate them and the Kano Emirate Council, was stalled because of the pending application by the plaintiffs to join two others.

Justice Suleiman Baba-Namalam, adjourned the suit until Jan. 30, for continuation of hearing.