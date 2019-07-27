Sanusi Bags Honorary Degree from UK University

Muhammad Sanusi II, the emir of Kano, on Friday bagged an honorary doctorate award in Finance at the 2019 Graduation ceremonies of the SOAS University of London.

Sanusi joined other pioneering figures in the fields of law, literature, journalism, and finance honoured at this year’s graduation ceremonies of the prestigious university.

The revered monarch was said to be honoured for pioneering the introduction of Islamic banking into the Nigerian banking sector and his anti-corruption work in the financial industry.

The board of trustees (BoT) of the University in its citation noted that the emir has consistently brought his wealth of expertise to resolving significant development challenges including public health, girl-child education and reforms of Muslim family law as well as the systems of zakat and auqaf (endowments).

Other awardees are Lindsey Hilsum, award-winning journalist; Margaret Busby, editor, broadcaster and critic; and Nursyahbani Katjasungkana, a human rights lawyer.

“Our honorary awardees this year are all remarkable people who have been pioneers and innovators and sought to bring about change in the world,” Baroness Valerie Amos, director of SOAS, said.

“Their work has furthered the public’s understanding of conflict and humanitarian affairs; demonstrated how to tackle high level corruption in often complex situations; paved the way for greater diversity in publishing; and fought for and gained recognition for women’s rights in Indonesia.

“Their achievements reflect the values which are important to us at SOAS and I am delighted to welcome them to our community.”

Receiving the award, Sanusi told graduates at the university that they are the future, and that they could make change possible.

“You are the future and the future is in your hands. Step out and take control, change it and stop waiting for us to do it for you as sadly we have failed… good news is change is possible,” Sanusi said.

He received a standing ovation just after he was awarded by the University.

SOAS University of London is reputed as the world’s leading institution for the study of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.