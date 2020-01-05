Santa Barbara Film Fest: Lupita Nyong’o to Receive Montecito Award

Lupita Nyong’o reportedly is set to receive the Montecito Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the fest announced Saturday.

According to THR, the Oscar Award-winning star will be honoured on Jan. 20 at Santa Barbara’s historic Arlington Theatre, for her contributions to the industry. And this comes amid hopes that she will be up for another Oscar Award, thanks to her exceptional delivery in Jordan Peele’s Us.

Past recipients of its namesake award include Melissa McCarthy, Saoirse Ronan, Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis, Geoffrey Rush, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet, Javier Bardem, Bill Condon and Naomi Watts.

“Lupita is a ferocious performer, gifted with both boundless appeal and precision,” SBIFF festival director Roger Durling said in a statement. “We are a huge fan of everything she’s done and remain in awe of her double performance in Us. We’re giddily rolling out our red carpet for her.”

Congratulations to her!