Sandra Okagbue Removes Flavour’s Tattoo Amid Rumour That He’s Reunited With Anna Banner

Sandra Okagbue has covered up her ‘Chinedum’ tattoo.

The former beauty queen was recently spotted by fans and from the photos, it’s obvious that she has replaced the singer’s name which she once wore on her arm. And this comes amid news that Flavour has now reunited with the mother of his second daughter Anna Banner.

Recall that Flavour and Anna were seen boarding a plane in January and shortly after, they hung out together at a club in Doula, Cameroon. Only three months ago, Sandra reportedly welcomed yet another child with Flavour.

Now, Flavour and Anna are back again, and Sandra has erased his name from her body.

See her new photos below: