THR is reporting that Sandra Oh will will be starring in a new original Netflix project titled, The Chair, which is helmed by the creators of Game of Thrones.

Per the outlet:

Oh will play the title role in a six-episode dramedy called The Chair at the streamer. The project was co-created by Amanda Peet (Togetherness, Brockmire), who will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff (Peet’s husband) and D.B. Weiss, along with GoT veteran Bernie Caulfield and Oh.

Benioff and Weiss signed a $200 million overall deal with Netflix last summer, leaving their longtime home at HBO. The Chair is the first project they’ve produced under that deal. Sources say the project was originally pitched years ago to HBO, when Benioff and Weiss were still under an overall deal with the premium cable network.

The Chair joins a list of upcoming Netflix series that includes opioid crisis drama Painkiller, Tom Hiddleston-led political thriller White Stork, Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette, a live-action adaptation of manga One Piece and dramedy On the Verge from Julie Delpy.