Sandra Ikeji Sets Insane Record With Her White Wedding

Sandra Ikeji succeeded in getting everyone to talk about her white wedding.

Yesterday, the low-profile sister of Linda Ikeji walked down the aisle with her partner, Arine, at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, and what’s stunning is that the couple was accompanied to the event by some 200 bridesmaids.

Which apparently is a new world record. And this comes months after Sandra announced that she would attempt to break the Guinness world record of the ‘most bridesmaids to one bride.’ The current record holder is an American woman, Tina Ackles, who had 168 bridesmaids at her wedding.

Well, Sandra has gone and done it, but will the Guinness record acknowledge this feat? We wait!

See the photos from the wedding below: