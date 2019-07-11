Sandra Bullock Calls for Equal Pay for U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

Sandra Bullock took the stage last night at the 2019 ESPY Awards to pledge her allegiance to the U.S. women’s national soccer team who are fighting for equal pay.

“All those in favor of equal pay, say I,” Bullock said, per THR, before handing the mic off to co-captain Carli Lloyd.

Though Lloyd and fellow co-captain Megan Rapinoe kept their remarks short and sweet, host Tracy Morgan made sure to wrap up the show accordingly.

“Let’s pay these ladies and let’s fight cancer,” he said.

In March, the 28 players on the women’s team filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, alleging that they are paid less than the US men’s national team, despite having a better record and generating more revenue.

And when they defeated Netherlands to win the world cup, chants of “equal pay!” rent the air, and famous people like New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Billie Jean King have been advocating for the team on Twitter with the hashtag #EqualPay.