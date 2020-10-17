Samuel Otigba and Guo Motors Rescue #EndSARS Protesters Stranded at SARS Station in Awkwuzu, Anambra

Samuel Otigba, one of the personnels handling security and medicals for the #EndSARS protest had to get down to the rescue of protesters stranded at the infamous Awkwuzu SARS police station on Friday, October 16.

Protesters in Anambra had marched to the station notorious for abducting and murdering Nigerian youths captured by SARS operatives and had become stranded as buses were not available and it was getting really dark.

It was alleged that the police men in the vicinity started shooting to keep protesters from congregating and in hiding until the cover of darkness was thick enough for whatever plans they had slated for the night.

Thankfully, the efficiency of the Nigerian youths and personnels handling different aspects of the #EndSARS protest came through as social entrepreneur, Samuel Otigba was contacted and he was able to deploy resources to the location to rescue everyone stranded.

URGENT: I need a security body guard company in Awkwuzu, Awka or Onitsha willing to go to Awkwuzu. Police are shooting at peaceful protesters. Pls DM. #EndSARS #ENDSWAT — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 16, 2020

We need a contact person on ground at Awkwuzu. Pls Dm. #ENDSARS #ENDSWAT https://t.co/jo8AgOuhs4 — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 16, 2020

Pls who has got buses to take people away from Awkwuzu before it becomes too dark. It is urgent. We will pay. #ENDSARS #ENDSWAT — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 16, 2020

Dear @guotransport open your DM. It’s urgent. I’m the contact person for transporting people from Awkwuzu SARS station before it’s dark & they become victims of police brutality. #ENDSARS #ENDSWAT — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 16, 2020

I need a contact on ground. I have more buses. Need to direct them to people who need them at Awkwuzu ASAP. Pls. #ENDSARS #ENDSWAT https://t.co/dDqfZW019g — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 16, 2020

Is anyone still stranded at Awkwuzu. We have buses. Let me know. #EndSARS #ENDSWAT — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) October 16, 2020

