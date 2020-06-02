Many people have expressed concern after Donald Trump threatened to use military forces on Americans who are calling attention on the systemic racism in the United States.

Yesterday, Trump announced that he is ready to deploy the military to enforce order inside the United States, saying that if state or city leaders refuse “to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents,” he will invoke the Insurrection Act, an 1807 law that allows a president to deploy the US military to suppress civil disorder.

This rubbed many people the wrong way, with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson wondering the rationale behind the president’s urge to declare war on American people.

“Did we just get Martial Lawed??! So, he just Declared War on The Public??!! It’s not 1807 this is not Rebellion!!, but I think it’s about get all kinds of fucked up here!!” he tweeted.

