Samuel Eto’o hospitalised after car crash in Cameroon

Cameroon football legend, Samuel Eto’o has reportedly been admitted in a hospital after being involved in a car accident in his hometown on Sunday morning.

UK’s The Sun reports that the former Barcelona star suffered a head injury and is stable after his car was hit by a bus on his way back from a wedding.

The 39-year-old ex-Inter Milan striker is said to be recovering well under close attention from doctors.

Cameroonian journalist Martin Camus tweeted a picture of Eto’o’s apparent destroyed motor alongside the caption: “The crushed car Samuel Eto’o was in.

“I can confirm that he is fine, we spoke again. Doctors taking care of additional examinations.”

The picture shows Eto’o’s car smashed from the front and was perhaps lucky to escape without further injuries.

Eto’o was part of Jose Mourinho’s treble-winning side with Inter Milan after joining the Italian from Barcelona in 2009 – where he also won the treble.

He enjoyed a five-year spell with Barcelona, playing alongside Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi in devastating trident.

The four-time African Player of the Year won 118 caps for his country.

