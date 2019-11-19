Samthing Soweto Apologises for His ‘Horrible’ Idols SA Performance

Samthing Soweto has taken to his social media to apologise to fans for his performance during the Idols SA on Sunday.

The singer was one of several acts who performed at the finale of the popular TV singing competition on Sunday, and many people dismissed his performance as “flat” and “horrible”. Which why he has taken to his page to apologise.

“Askies I’m sorry I see I have spoiled a day for many people, other people had to switch their remotes off. I am really sorry. I don’t really have an excuse. It was just one of those days. Hopefully I will have an opportunity to redeem myself,” he said in a video message.

He added: “I hear you loud and clear … I tired. I’m human. Sorry, South Africa.”

See his video below: