Samsung teases Galaxy Z Flip at Oscars ahead of Tuesday Launch

Samsung on Sunday showed off its Galaxy Z Flip phone officially for the first time – at the 2020 Academy Awards (Oscars 2020).

An ad playing early in the Oscars night shows the Galaxy Z Flip in action (though it didn’t actually name the phone), folding like Moto’s new Razr, but was mostly a teaser for Unpacked, Samsung’s New York launch for the phone that’ll hold on Tuesday.

The 15-second ad showed the Flip Z first as a camera, with the bottom half of the folding display housing the picture-taking interface and the top half of the screen showing the image about to be captured, CNet.

It then segued onto the Flip Z’s video-calling capabilities, showing two totally not models chatting through a FaceTime-like feature.

The beginning of the ad featured small print at the bottom corner of the screen that read:

“You may notice a crease at the center of the main screen, which is a natural characteristic of the screen.”

The Galaxi Flip Z is rumored to have a 6.7-inch folding display, dual 12-megapixel cameras on the rear (one regular, one ultrawide), two batteries and to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.