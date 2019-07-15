Samson Siasia’s Mother Reportedly Kidnapped Again

Premium Times is reporting that Ogere Siasia, the mother of football legend and coach Samson Siasia, has been kidnapped again.

According to the media house, the incident occurred at about 2:00 a.m. in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and this was confirmed by her son Dennis Siasia, who added that two other people abducted alongside the woman.

Dennis Siasia added that the kidnappers have yet to contact the family, and that Samson has been informed and has been cooperating with law enforcement authorities to secure the release of their mother.

This comes four years after Ogere was kidnapped and released after millions of naira were paid by the family.

We will return with updates.

