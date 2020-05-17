Sammie Okposo Details Escaping Death on 3rd Mainland Bridge

Gospel singer, Sammi Okposo is thanking God for escaping death on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The ‘Wellu Wellu’ singer shared the testimony of how his car’s propeller shaft pulled off whilst he was on third Mainland bridge.

Taking to Instagram, Okposo wrote;

“I was not going to post this because i had already thanked praised and worshiped God for delivering me from death saturday may 16th 2020

but this is something to brag about and testify of the miracle working power of God.

“I have a very BIG God who is always by my side to deliver me

the image you see is my car propella shaft that pulled off whilst i was in motion.

“Just before it happend i was doing 100/120 mph on the 3rd mainland bridge connecting to cms and then to surulere my destination.

“As i was driving suddenly i heard a voice “SLOW DOWN” so immediately i reduced my speed to 60mph.

“10 seconds after reducing my speed from 120mph to 60mph the propella shaft of my car pulled off with a loud noise.

“Just imagine what would have happened if the voice of God did not prompt me to slow down imagine what would have happened if i was still on 120mph when the propella shaft of my car pulled off.

“Oh jesus oh jesus oh jesus thank you my saviour my deliverer my protector my shield im alive because of you Jesus.

“I am fine no scratch nothing missing nothing broken

yet again the devil and his co horts have failed and they will continue to fail.”

