Sammie Okposo Celebrates Tenth Wedding Anniversary

Sammie Okposo has taken to Instagram to celebrate his tenth wedding anniversary with his wife, Ozy.

The gospel singer revealed that it’s been wedded bliss all through the decade of married life and could not help but thank God who made it possible.

Sammie Okposo captioned his Instagram post,

“ITS OUR 10TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY. JULY 1ST 2010-2020.

10 YEARS OF BLISS

THANK YOU JESUS FOR KEEPING US

THANK YOU JESUS FOR YOUR LOVE GRACE MERCY FAVOUR PROVISION AND PROTECTION

YESSSSSS JESUS DID IT

#ozysammieokposo@10

#Jesusdidit“, he wrote

Congratulations to the couple and many more years of wedded bliss.

