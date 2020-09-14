Samklef Says Terry Waya Ruined Kiddwayya’s BBNaija Game

Samklef has posited that Benue state born billionaire, Terry Waya, ruined the chances of his son, Kiddwayya of winning this season of Big Brother Naija.

The former record producer and artist turned blogger, took to his Instagtam page to share a video, detailing his thoughts on the eviction of the billionaire heir from the show.

According to Samklef, Nigerians do not like the fact that Terry Waya was consistently showing off on social media especially during Kiddwaya’s time on the show.

He stated that Kiddwaya being a billionaire’s son would have rubbed many Nigerians the wrong way, hence causing his time on the show to be cut short.

He however sent good wishes along the former BBNaija contestant’s way, wishing him the best.

