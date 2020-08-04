SAMA26: Davido Wins “Rest Of Africa” Award For his Album, “A Good Time”

Congratulations to Davido!

The Nigerian superstar was announced as the winner of the “Rest of Africa” category for his album, A Good Time, at the just-concluded South Africa Music Awards.

Davido has been lying low ever since rumours surfaced that his relationship with Chioma Avril Rowland was rocked following claims that he welcomed a son with a London-based makeup artist.

Whatever be the case, the singer continues to stay away from social media.

See the announcement below:

Congratulations go out to @Davido for scooping the Rest Of Africa award for his album “A Good Time” #SAMA26 #ForThaKultcha pic.twitter.com/ozuazFc989 — The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) August 3, 2020

