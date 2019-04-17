Sam Smith Ends Cape Town Concert After 45 Minutes After Suffering Voice Strain

Channel 24 is reporting that Sam Smith ended his Cape Town concert 45 minutes after starting because of a health complication.

According to the network, the British singer was performing some of his hit songs like Dancing with a Stranger and Omen, before he abruptly left the stage. Shortly after, a voice came on and said: “bear with us while we have some technical difficulties.”

It wasn’t long before the voice announced that Sam could not go on with the show due to voice strain.

The event organisers also explained this on their Twitter.

“Sam Smith’s CPT concert tonight has been cancelled. Unfortunately Sam Smith took strain to his voice & had to stop his performance,” the tweet said.

Sam Smith had yet to address fans as at press time.

