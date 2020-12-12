Sam-Nda Isaiah, publisher of Leadership Newspaper, dies at 58

The Publisher of Leadership newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah, is dead.

A family source said he died on Friday “after a very brief illness.” He was 58 years old.

The late publisher was said to be at his duty post in Abuja on Thursday during the inaugural meeting of National Economy’s Board of Economists at the corporate head office of the media organisation.

A senior management staff of his company was said to have broken the sad news of his death on the company’s staff WhatsApp, saying “Today is a sad day for Leadership.”

An editor with the Leadership said Nda-Isaiah did not show any sign of sickness when he appeared at the office on Thursday.

“He did not show any sign of sickness. It was not the coronavirus that killed him. Maybe it was cardiac arrest. It is indeed a sad day for us.”

He said the family and the company would issue a statement to announce the death of the former pharmacist.

On his Facebook page, Nda-Isaiah described himself as a leading pro-good governance advocate and a consistent voice on contemporary and domestic policy issues.

A former presidential aspirant, he also described himself as “one of the most respected men in the Nigerian media.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

