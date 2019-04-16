Salma Hayek’s Husband Donates $113m for Notre Dame Rebuild

As the world continues to mourn with France over the destruction of Notre Dame by fire Monday, Francois-Henri Pinault, French luxury goods magnate and husband of Hollywood star Salma Hayek, has pledged more than $113 million to rebuilding the iconic cathedral.

The billionaire husband of Salma Hayek was among the first to commit to fundraising appeals after the world watched Paris’s iconic cathedral go up in flames.

Mr Pinault, chief executive of the Kering group, which owns the Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga fashion houses, said the money would go towards “the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre Dame” and would be paid by the Pinault family’s investment firm, Artemis.

“Faced with such a tragedy, everyone wishes to give life back as soon as possible to this jewel of our heritage,” he said.

Mr Pinault’s estimated worth is valued at $38 billion.

People horrified by the blaze began making commitments to restore the global landmark even before the flames were extinguished.

The New York-based French Heritage Society and the Go Fund Me crowdsourcing platform were among the first to offer help.

French President Emmanuel Macron said an international campaign would be launched to raise funds for the rebuild.

On Go Fund Me, more than 50 campaigns have been launched globally.