Salma Hayek is 54 and Absolutely Gorgeous

Hollywood diva, Salma Hayek turned 54 years old, today, September, 2, 2020 which is quite unbelievable as the mother of one is absolutely gorgeous.

The ‘Frida’ star shared stunning pictures of herself in a mustard yellow dress with cutouts to mark the day of her birth.

Looking absolutely flawless and youthful, Salma Hayek captioned the fresh-faced shots,

“I am very grateful and proud of every single one of my 54 years. Thank you for all the birthday wishes especially to my fans who made a special account for my birthday. What a gift! @salmahappybirthday

