Sallah: Pray for Nigerians – Obi charges Muslims

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has asked Nigerian Muslims to pray over Nigeria’s discomforting situation.

In a message on Wednesday to mark the Eid-el-Kabir festivities by Muslims, Obi said that poor leadership was threatening our nationhood and there was need to seek God’s intervention.

The former Anambra governor decried the blood of thousands of innocent souls being wasted daily in our land at various troubled spots, saying that they were enough reasons to plead to God to save this country from further destruction.

Obi called on Nigerians to use the period to offer fervent prayers for the unity and stability of the nation, seriously under threat due to poor leadership, religious intolerance and tribal bias.

He lamented the negative effects of poor leadership, corruption, insecurity, property and mismanagement of public funds.

“Our economy is already under stress, the post-COVID-19 era is going to be challenging, our nation needs all the divine help we can get now,” Obi said.

He noted that this year’s Sallah “coming at this critical time in our national life, provides the citizens an opportunity to put aside every political, religious and ethnic sentiments and unite against their prevailing common challenges.”

He said it was high time Nigerians leveraged on their cultural, religious and tribal diversities to achieve the desired national unity and develop worthy of the title ‘Giant of Africa’.

He further charged the people not to allow the present challenges to make them lose the dignity and modesty as a people and miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir celebration and the divine succor it brings, in assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel.

Obi wished all Nigerians joyful and peaceful Sallah celebrations.

