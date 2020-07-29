Sallah: Police dismiss fears of possible attack in Kano

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Sallah: Police dismiss fears of possible attack in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, on Tuesday urged the general public to ignore rumours of a possible attack on the ancient city of Kano by suspected bandits.

Briefing reporters at the Police Command, Mr Sani assured that the police and sister-security agencies in the state were fully on ground to protect lives and property ahead of the Sallah celebration and beyond.

While decorating 252 officers who were elevated to new ranks, Sani confirmed that the police have received reports of rumours of eminent attack, but assured that adequate security arrangements have been put in place for any eventuality.

He added that police and sister-security agencies have made several visits to identified areas suspected to be haven for bandits, but revealed that nothing yet was enough to bring panic in the commercial city.

“The people of Kano should move about and do their normal businesses without fears. But I am appealing to them to report suspicious movements and continue to help us with useful information that can lead to apprehension and prosecution of criminals and bandits,” he said.

 

,

Related Posts

Rape gang nailed in Ogun

July 29, 2020

Islamic scholars reject proposed castration of rapists in Kano

July 29, 2020

Nigerian doctor, who claims Chloroquine cures COVID-19, alleges threat to life

July 28, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply