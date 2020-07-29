Sallah: Police dismiss fears of possible attack in Kano

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, on Tuesday urged the general public to ignore rumours of a possible attack on the ancient city of Kano by suspected bandits.

Briefing reporters at the Police Command, Mr Sani assured that the police and sister-security agencies in the state were fully on ground to protect lives and property ahead of the Sallah celebration and beyond.

While decorating 252 officers who were elevated to new ranks, Sani confirmed that the police have received reports of rumours of eminent attack, but assured that adequate security arrangements have been put in place for any eventuality.

He added that police and sister-security agencies have made several visits to identified areas suspected to be haven for bandits, but revealed that nothing yet was enough to bring panic in the commercial city.

“The people of Kano should move about and do their normal businesses without fears. But I am appealing to them to report suspicious movements and continue to help us with useful information that can lead to apprehension and prosecution of criminals and bandits,” he said.

