Sallah: Ganduje releases 29 inmates

Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has freed 29 inmates who were serving different jail terms at the Goron-Dutse Prison in Kano.

Ganduje ordered the release of the inmates during his visit to the prison in Kano on Friday, saying the gesture was in the spirit of activities of Eid-el-Kabir.

The governor noted that the beneficiaries of the gesture were selected based on the gravity of offense and sign of reformation while in prison.

He added that the decision to visit the prison was to show the inmates that the state government was aware of their existence and that they were also regarded as citizens of the state.

‎‎

The governor enjoined the freed inmates to desist from acts that would warrant bringing them back to prison, stating that they would each be given N5,000 to enable them to travel to their destination.

The comptroller ‎of Prisons, Abdullahi Magaji, commended Ganduje for freeing the inmates.

Magaji also advised the freed inmates to be of good character and stay off crimes to avoid going back to prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

