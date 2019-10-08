Salesgirl, 17, raped to death in Edo

A 17-year-old girl, Peace Onaiwu, has reportedly been raped to death in Edo State.
The remains of the deceased was found inside the shop where she worked as a salesgirl at 4:55pm.
The incident happened at the busy Uwasota Junction, Ugbowo in Egor local government area.
Police said Onaiwu was found with her undies pulled aside while her head was covered with a black cellophane bag.
Public Relations Officer for Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, adding that the police have made some arrests.
He said a case of rape and possible ritual were also being looked into by the homicide investigators.
Late Peace was said to have opened the shop for business around 8 am and was found dead inside the same shop in the evening.
The distraught father of the deceased, Mr Onaiwu, urged the police to unravel the killers.