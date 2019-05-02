Salah’s Stunning Strike against Chelsea up for Premier League Award

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has received a nomination for April’s Premier League Goal of the Month award for his stunning 25-yard strike against Chelsea.

With the Reds 1-0 up through Sadio Mane’s header, Salah, 26, took the game beyond Maurizio Sarri’s men with a rocket that found the top corner. The game ended 2-0.

The Egypt forward will battle for the accolade against Will Hughes, Eden Hazard, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Gonzalo Higuain, Christian Eriksen, Dan Gosling and Ryan Babel.

The former Chelsea winger also received a nomination for the Player of the Month after scoring four goals to help Liverpool keep their Premier League chances alive.

Two-time African Player of the Year, Salah currently leads the Premier League goalscoring chart with 21 goals.