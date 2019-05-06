Salah to Miss Second Leg Against Barcelona

Mohamed Salah will miss the second leg of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Tuesday after manager Jürgen Klopp confirmed the Egypt forward suffered concussion during the 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Saturday night.

Liverpool go into the match needing a miracle to advance to a second straight final after trailing 3-0 from the first leg at the Camp Nou.

Klopp, whose side are also in the race for a first Premier League title in almosst three decades, also confirmed striker Roberto Firmino will miss the match at Anfield due to injury.

“It’s a concussion so it’s a case of him not even being allowed to play,” Klopp said of Salah.

“He’s not allowed to play. He feels OK but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view.

“There’s hope and that’s football,” he added. “We are far away from giving up. Two of the world’s best strikers are not available tomorrow – it doesn’t make life any easier but while we have 11 players on the pitch we will try.”