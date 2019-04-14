Salah Stunner Helps Liverpool Reclaim Top Spot

Mohamed Salah scored a screamer as Liverpool powered back to the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester City had earlier moved to the top with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, piling pressure on the Reds in a fascinating title race.

But Jurgen Klopp’s men rose to the challenge as Sadio Mane scored the opener five minutes after the break and a blistering long-range drive from Salah two minutes later moved them two points clear of second-placed City.

City have five games left compared to just four for Liverpool, leaving the destiny of the title in the hands of the champions.

Chelsea posed the last major threat to Liverpool’s title bid, yet the leaders dealt with the challenge impressively to mark Klopp’s 200th game as Reds manager in style.

With City having difficult league fixtures looming against Tottenham and Manchester United, Klopp’s men are convinced they can hold onto pole position and win their firsts title in 29 years.