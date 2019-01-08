Salah Retains African Player of the Year

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has been named the African Player of the Year for 2018.

The Liverpool striker beat teammate Sadio Mane and Gabon’s Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to retain the prestigious accolade at a ceremony in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday.

It’s the highlight of a remarkable season for the diminutive forward who has been on sensational form since his £39m switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

After netting 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool last season, the 26-year-old has picked up where he left off this term, netting 13 goals in the Premier League as Jurgen Klopp’s men enjoy a four-point advantage over champions Liverpool.

In other awards, Borussia Dortmund and Morocco midfielder Achraf Hakimi won the young player of the year, while Bayana Bayana’s talismanic forward Thembi Kgatlana won the Women Player of the Year.

Morocco coach, Herve Renard won the coach of the year award after reviving the Atlas Lions.