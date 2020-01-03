Salah, Mane score as Liverpool go a year unbeaten

Liverpool made it an entire calendar year without a Premier League defeat as the runaway leaders beat Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday.

The Reds moved 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester thanks to goals from Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal star Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Liverpool’s 19th win in 20 league games this season completed an incredible 12 months for a team at the peak of their powers.

The Reds haven’t lost in 37 league games since a defeat at Manchester City on January 3, 2019 and it looks certain they will win the English title for the first time since 1990.

“It says a lot of positive things. I have not enough words for it, it is exceptional,” manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“I’m really happy and really proud of the boys. We should not take things like this for granted.”

After a golden 2019 saw Liverpool crowned European and Club World champions, the next target is ending Manchester City’s two-year spell as champions after narrowly missing out last season.

And with a game in hand to further bolster their advantage at the top, it would take an astonishing collapse to deprive Liverpool of their holy grail.