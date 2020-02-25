Salah, Mane power Reds to 18th successive win

Liverpool earned a record-equalling 18th consecutive Premier League win as the runaway leaders came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to Sadio Mane’s late strike on Monday.

Dutch international Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead early on but Issa Diop equalised for the Hammers soon after.

Pablo Fornals gave struggling West Ham a stunning lead, but Lukasz Fabianski’s woeful blunder allowed Mohamed Salah to equalise with his 19th goal of the season.

Mane completed the fightback with nine minutes left as Liverpool moved 22 points clear of second placed Manchester City.

The Reds’ dramatic escape ensured they equalled Manchester City’s English top-flight record of 18 consecutive league wins set between August and December 2017.

Their 21st successive league victory at Anfield also equalled their own English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set by Bill Shankly’s team between January and December 1972.

Liverpool need four victories from their final 11 games to guarantee a first English title since 1990.

They are unbeaten in their last 44 league matches, just five short of Arsenal’s all-time English record of 49.

Klopp’s men found themselves in the rare position of coming off a defeat, for only the third time in all competitions this season, after Tuesday’s 1-0 Champions League last 16 first leg loss at Atletico Madrid.

And third bottom West Ham gave them all they could handle in a thrilling clash that suggested Liverpool are not invincible just yet as they try to emulate Arsenal’s unbeaten 2003-04 top-flight campaign.