Salah, Mane on target as Liverpool return to winning ways

Liverpool recovered from back-to-back defeats and conceding the opening goal on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth to move to within three wins of ending a 30-year wait for the Premier League title.

Callum Wilson’s controversial early opener sent shockwaves around Anfield after a run of three defeats in four games in all competitions.

However, the prolific duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane quickly turned the game around and a heroic goal-line clearance from James Milner in the second half secured the win to open a 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Next up for the champions-elect is the massive Champions League last-16 clash against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.