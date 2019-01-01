Salah, Mane, Aubameyang to Contest for African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah is in line to retain his African Player of the Year award after being named on a three-man shortlist along with Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Arsenal’s Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Salah, who was named the BBC’s African Footballer of the Year for a second time in December, won the Confederation of African Football (Caf) award last year following his smashing debut season for the Reds.

The 26-year-old comes in as hot favourite again after picking up where he left off last season.

This year’s ceremony will be held at an awards gala on 8 January in Dakar, Senegal.

The women’s shortlist has also been revealed with Nigeria duo Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega, and South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana making the final three.

Oshoala has won the last two Caf awards and three in total, and along with Ordega helped the Super Falcons win a record extending ninth Africa Women Nations Cup in 2018.

Men’s African Player of the Year Top 3

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Women’s African Player of the Year Top 3

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa)

Francisca Ordega (Nigeria)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)