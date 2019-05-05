Salah Injured as Liverpool Reclaim Top Spot

Liverpool struck late through Divock Origi to move back top of the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 win at Newcastle on Saturday and keep their hopes of a first title for 29 years alive but suffered a major scare after injury to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool lost the talismanic Salah to a head knock that will make him a doubt for Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal, second leg against Barcelona.

Faced with a difficult balancing act to strike between keeping Liverpool’s hopes of the title alive and preparing for Barcelona’s visit to Anfield in midweek, Klopp made four changes to the side beaten 3-0 in the first leg at the Camp Nou in midweek, while Roberto Firmino again missed out due to a minor groin tear.

Newcastle – led by former Liverpool coach Rafa Benitez – had twice come from behind through Christian Atsu and Salomon Rondon to cancel out goals from Virgil van Dijk and Salah.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men piled the pressure back on Manchester City by moving two points clear of the champions thanks to Origi’s header four minutes from time

The title remains in City’s hands as they have two games remaining – at home to Leicester and away at Brighton and Howe Albion – to Liverpool’s one.

