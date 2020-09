Salah hat-trick as Liverpool edge Leeds in 7-goal thriller

Mohamed Salah bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool kicked off their Premier League title defence with a thrilling 4-3 win against Leeds at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are English champions for the first time since 1990 and their bid for a record-equalling 20th title got off to a memorable start.

Liverpool didn’t have it all their own way as Leeds came from behind three times before Egypt forward Salah finished them off with two minutes left.

Leeds are back in the top-flight for the first time in 16 years and Marcelo Bielsa’s team deserve credit for putting Liverpool under enough pressure.

Salah won a fourth-minute penalty when his shot hit Leeds debutant Robin Koch on his outstretched arm and he dispatched the spot-kick himself.

Leeds fashioned a stunning equaliser in the 12th minute when on-loan Manchester City midfielder Jack Harrison cut past Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez before drilling a superb low finish into the bottom corner.

Virgil van Dijk restored Liverpool’s lead eight minutes later with a thumping header from Andrew Robertson’s corner.

Leeds equalised again in the 30th minute when Van Dijk made a hash of a flicked attempt to clear and Patrick Bamford pounced to guide his shot past Alisson Becker.

The drama wasn’t about to let up as Salah struck again three minutes later with a thunderous drive into the roof of the net after a cushioned ball from Van Dijk.

Leeds equalised for a third time when Mateusz Klich made a well-timed run to meet Helder Costa’s pass with a cool finish in the 66th minute.

But Liverpool won it in the 88th minute when Leeds debutant Rodrigo Moreno tripped Fabinho and Salah slotted in the penalty.

