Saka voted Europa League Young Player of the Season

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been voted the Europa League Young Player of the Season, according to statistics website Whoscored.com in their Europa League end of season awards.

Saka was voted ahead of Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo and Kai Havertz who is on the verge of joining Chelsea.

Commenting on Saka’s impressive performance for Arsenal in this season’s Europa League, Whoscored.com wrote: “It is fair to say it was a breakthrough season for the Arsenal teenager, who put in a number of his brightest displays for the Gunners in the Europa League.

“His finest came way back in September against strong opposition in Eintracht Frankfurt, stealing the show with a goal and two assists to earn his first of three man of the match ratings from just six appearances.

“The versatile 18-year-old would take his respective tallies for goals and assists to two and five, with the latter a joint tournament high made all the more impressive when considering Arsenal crashed out in the round of 32.

“With tallies of 11 shots, 14 key passes and 13 dribbles, his superb rating of 7.68 was enough to beat formiddable opposition for the Young Player of the Tournament gong from the likes of Kai Havertz and Nicolo Zaniolo.”

Saka, who got tied to a long-term contract at the Emirates, ended the season with an FA Cup winners medal after Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes was awarded Europa League Player of the Season and teammate Sergio Romero got the best goalkeeper award.

