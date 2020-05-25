Saka to pen new Arsenal deal

Arsenal teenage sensation Bukayo Saka looks set for a significant pay rise in a new contract despite the club seeking wage cuts among their squad due to the coronavirus outbreak.

After an impasse between the board and players, Arsenal are now set to agree a plan for players to take a 12.5 per cent pay cut due to lost revenue from the damage wrought by the pandemic.

Despite this agreement in place, 18-year-old Saka, who has enjoyed a stunning break-out season at the Emirates, will earn significantly more than his current £5,000-a-week wages when the new deal is signed, according to The Athletic.

The Nigerian-born winger, who has also impressed as a makeshift left-back this season, has been a positive part of a challenging season for the Gunners and looks set to extend his deal that was due to expire in June 2021, in a deal that was believed to be in the works before the coronavirus.

Saka’s emergence has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, but manager Mikel Arteta has remained confident of securing the youngster’s long-term future.

“The club is doing what it has to do and is having conversations. (Hopefully) we’ll get it resolved,” Arteta told The Sun.

Many have called on Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr tom extend an invitation to the talented youngster, but ir remains unclear of he has plans to represent Nigeria.

