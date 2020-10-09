Saka makes winning debut as England outclass Wales

Bukayo Saka made a perfect start to his England career as they won 3-0 win against Wales in a friendly game at Wembley stadium on Thursday.

Saka, 18, was in the starting eleven in his first ever senior game for the Three Lions before making way for Arsenal teammate Ainsley Maitland-Niles on 76 minutes.

In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-j marked his England debut with a goal as he rose to head his 10th goal of the season from a sumptuous Jack Grealish cross.

He became the first Everton striker to score for England since Wayne Rooney (v Macedonia) in 2003, and also the first Toffees striker to score for England at Wembley since Gary Lineker in October 1985 vs Turkey.

Eight minutes after the break England doubled their lead through Conor Coady who turned in

Kieran Trippier free-kick for his first international goal.

And in the 63rd minute Danny Ings, making his first start for the Three Lions, showed superb athleticism to add a third in the 63rd minutre with a perfectly-executed overhead kick after Tyrone Mings had headed down a Kalvin Phillips corner.

Next up for Gareth Southgate’s men is a UEFA Nations League clash against Belgium at Wembley Saturday.

